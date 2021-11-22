On Saturday, filming for the 2021 Soul Train Awards commenced where celebrities hit the red carpet in the best award show-ready looks. You already know Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene for the red carpet fashions, so let’s get into the evening’s best celebrity style moments:

Ashanti wore Christian Siriano and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, styled by Tim B. She will be honored with this year’s Lady of Soul Award.

Jazmine Sullivan wore a $1,490 Herve Leger long puff sleeve mini dress and black heeled sandals to the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

Paula Patton wore a $3,380 Moschino asymmetric leopard-print minidress and pink pumps to the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

21 Savage wore a Jacquemus Fall 2021 look to the 2021 Soul Train Awards, styled by Fatima B.

Yung Bleu wore a $2,695 Balmain reversible monogram jacquard bomber jacket and monogram socks paired with a black turtleneck top, trousers, and sneakers.

JaRule wore a $450 Kith x MLB New York Mets Crosby trench coat paired with a black turtleneck top, beige splattered paint pants, red-tinted sunglasses, and $340 Yeezy NSLTD BT.

KJ Smith wore an Ivy Showroom x Albina Dyla two piece look paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels, styled by Beeōmbi.

2019 FABYs Executive of the Year and PMM Agency owner Kimberly Blackwell wore a $16,000 Saint Laurent fur coat, black patent leather trousers, and $1,295 Dolce and Gabbana “Sorrento“ sneakers.

Crystal Renee Hayslett wore the $328 Lionne Clothing “Cleopatra” blazer dress paired with stylist Beeōmbi‘s polka-dotted sheer bottoms.

Ari Lennox wore a Jolleson dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels, styled by Danasia Sutton.

Summer Walker wore LaQuan Smith to the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

Which look was your favorite? The 2021 Soul Train Awards is set to air on BET on Sunday, November 28th at 8pm, hosted by Tisha Campbell-Martin and Tichina Arnold.

Photos: Getty / Quintin McRae Photography