On Saturday, Joseline Hernandez pulled up to Las Vegas, joined by her beau DJ Balistic Beats, for an exclusive live filming event for her show Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas. For the live taping, she wore a dazzling, shimmering crystal-adorned dress.
Joseline wore a custom Abella by Blanco single-sleeve silver dress with a crystalized fishnet overlay. She finished the look with a pair of sparkly silver heels and crystal hoop earrings. For hair, she went with a platinum blonde straight style.
Balistic Beats wore a $1,190 Givenchy Intarsia logo cotton sweater paired with black trousers and embellished black shoes.
Thoughts?