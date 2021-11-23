Last night, the 2021 American Music Awards, or AMAs, went down with Cardi B as this year’s host. Major artists like Tyler the Creator, Chlöe Bailey, Jennifer Lopez, Giveon, and much more delivered gripping performances. Not to mention, New Kids on the Block and New Edition gave us quite the throwback moment with their set during the award show. Aside from the evening’s show-stopping musical acts, some artists racked up huge wins for the evening like Megan Thee Stallion who won Favorite Trending Song, Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Hip Hop Album. Drake won this year’s Favorite Male Hip Hop Artist, making this the sixth time in his career to win an AMA award.

With such a big show in place, the stars were out and gracing the red carpet in absolutely stunning looks. Based on your engagements during our red carpet coverage, we rounded up the top 10 best dressed celebrities of the evening:

Machine Gun Kelly was joined by his daughter Casie Baker at the 2021 AMAs. Styled by Adam H. Ballheim, Machine Gun Kelly wore an Ashton Michael wax knit sweater with pearl and chain embellishments, a pearl choker necklace, and black wide leg trousers. Casie wore a Valentino dress with the Tyler Ellis Candy clutch, styled by Amanda Lim.

2. Cardi B in Schiaparelli

Host Cardi B wore a custom Schiaparelli look including a black crepe jersey column dress, black tulle veil, gold face mask with Swarovski piercings, chandelier earrings, and black gloves with pierced gold nails. Her look was styled by Kollin Carter.

3. Halle Bailey in LaQuan Smith

Halle Bailey wore a $425 LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2021 chocolate brown velvet lace-up bodysuit and $895 skirt, styled by Nikki Cortez. She finished the look with Stuart Weitzman lace-up sandals.

4. JoJo in Usama Ishtay

JoJo wore a custom Usama Ishtay silver Swarovski crystal chainmail bustier maxi dress with side cutouts, styled by Anna Katsanis.

5. Chloe Bailey in Monsoori

Chlöe Bailey wore a Monsoori black velvet cutout dress with a high slit, styled by Jill Jacobs.

6. Marsai Martin in Missoni

Marsai Martin wore a Missoni Spring/Summer 2022 look, styled by Bryon Javar.

7. Winnie Harlow in Zuhair Murad

Winnie Harlow wore a Zuhair Murad Fall/Winter 2021 Couture multicolored fringe beaded cold-shoulder long-sleeved short dress, styled by Jason Bolden.

8. Coi Leray in Gucci

Coi Leray wore a Gucci by Tom Ford vintage dress with KMO Paris and Saint Laurent jewelry, styled by Morgan Pinney.

9. Olivia Rodrigo in David Koma

Olivia Rodrigo wore David Koma, styled by Chloe and Channel Delgadillo.

10. Niki DeMar in LaQuan Smith

Niki DeMar wore a $515 LaQuan Smith corset bustier in hot orange and $525 low slung mini skirt in fuchsia, styled by Mikiel Benyamin. The look was completed with Fallon jewelry and Jessica Rich heels.

Thoughts?

Photos: Getty / Julian Dakdouk