Normani was spied out treating herself to some retail therapy on Rodeo Drive and turning heads in her salmon pink look. The singer was outfitted in a pretty-in-pink athleisure look complete with strappy sandals.
Normani wore TLZ L’Femme’s $160 cropped hoodie and $198 capri leggings, both in salmon pink. Offering a futuristic meets streetwear vibe, the set is far out from your typical athleisure with the hoodie’s oversized puffy nature along with the tube design detail on the capris. She tops off the look with gold accessories such as bamboo earrings and a chain link necklace. The “Motivation” artist also struts in a pair of pink strap heeled sandals. While blue-violet polish graces her nails, she goes with a long braided hairstyle for her hairdo.
What do you think of her look?
Photos: Miles Diggs