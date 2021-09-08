Celebrating her first year of marriage with her wife Jessica Betts, actress Niecy Nast wore a long, pink crochet dress adorned with a seashell pendant. While commemorating the moment in an intimate outdoor setting, the couple had a few familiar faces show up to celebrate the couple’s love right along with them. Guests included actress Kellee Stewart, actor Coleman Dingo, filmmaker Ava DuVernay and many more.

Niecy Nash showed up in a pink $750 PatBO “Cerise” dress. The dress presents itself in a maxi style consisting crochet knit fabric, finishing off with a seashell pendant in the middle of the garment. Niecy Nash paired the dress with silver hoop earrings and sandals with a clear PVC strap!

Niecy Nash shows us how to slay cookouts and family gatherings in style.

So tell us, would you rock this?

Photographed by: Serbaffo