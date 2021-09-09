Reginae Carter was spied soaking up some sun rays in a lace-up romper by Fashion Nova. Let’s get into her affordable look below:
Reginae Carter wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 Brynn Long Sleeve Romper in taupe/combo. The media personality donned long wavy tresses along with a pair of black sunglasses and chain detail thong sandals. She also wore bracelets and a necklace for her jewelry accessories.
The Brynn Long Sleeve Romper is comprised of a ribbed knit fabric with a contrasting stitch detail and sexy lace-up component held together by a stretchy bungee string. With such stylish and edgy details, this romper is ideal for a night out with your girls.
Thoughts? Shop the romper here.