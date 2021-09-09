Kourtney Kardashian recently took a trip to Mexico with boyfriend and famous drummer Travis Baker. While at dinner in Mexico, the couple took a few stylish, intimate flicks.

Kourtney Kardashian is seen wearing a sleeveless $220 Fanci Club “Prey” dress (sold out), styled by Dani Michelle. The striped dress shows a cutouts starting from the chest to just above the waist area, with another slightly cut open area on the left side of the dress as well. Styled with the dress are black, opened toed Manolo Blahnik ‘Leva’ sandals (sold out).

In the photo Kourtney gives us a sexy yet elegant look for dinner in Mexico! With the Fanci club dress, along with the Manolo sandals, she seals the deal with a classic black purse and updo hairstyle!

Kourtney Kardashian shows us what we should look like while on vacay!

Would you rock this look to dinner?