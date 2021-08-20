Nicki Minaj was spotted in a recent video rapping her lyrics from the “Whole Lotta Money” remix with BIA. Of course, she was outfitted in a stylish designer look which was styled by her.
Nicki Minaj styled her look and did her makeup for her latest promo of the “Whole Lotta Money” remix. She wore Louis Vuitton’s $5,900 Embossed Monogram Leather Bomber Jacket and $1,820 Petit Sac Plat. She accessorized her look with a pair of black shield sunglasses, diamond jewelry, and black and gold embellished strap heeled sandals. She sported her signature blonde tresses in a high ponytail, executed by Arrogant Tae.
Photo: Arrogant Tae