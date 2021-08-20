Hey Bombshells! Meet Takkunda, our Fashion Bombshell of the Day, check her out below!

Takkunda style is regal fierce and eclectic. With each look giving a different vibe this Bombshell shows how clothes can be used a a form of self expression.

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style? Let us know.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.