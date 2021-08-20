You ask, we answer! @rahellyyy says, “Where is this dress from?”
Real Housewives of Potomac star Askale Davis was spotted in Las Vegas soaking up the nightlife in a $1,100 Alex Perry “Ryan” leopard-print stretch-jersey turtleneck mini dress. Askale pairs the wild-style dress with a $2,290 Balmain Hourglass Croc-Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag, black heeled sandals, and white cat-eye sunglasses.
From the brand’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection, the “Ryan” mini dress is as fierce as it gets with its black and white leopard spot print complete with a graphic of the animal itself. It also features a chic turtleneck detail and broadened shoulders executed with shoulder pads.
What say you?