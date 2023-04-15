Kenneth Petty ––husband to Nicki Minaj and father to Papa Bear–– recently turned 45 and welcomed his new year in style with his wife and son.
On the night of his birthday, paparazzi captured the femcee and her family dressed in their street style best. While Minaj wore a cropped nude shiny puffer by Mugler layered over a Jean Paul Gaultier top and flared Alaïa trousers, accessorizing with Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses and a Chanel bag, her husband wore a Louis Vuitton jacket over a graphic tee by the brand, distressed skinny jeans, and classic wheat Timbs.
2-year old Papa Bear joined in on the fly family dressing with a head-to-toy Gucci look.