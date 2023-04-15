Kenneth Petty ––husband to Nicki Minaj and father to Papa Bear–– recently turned 45 and welcomed his new year in style with his wife and son.

Photo: IG Reproduction

On the night of his birthday, paparazzi captured the femcee and her family dressed in their street style best. While Minaj wore a cropped nude shiny puffer by Mugler layered over a Jean Paul Gaultier top and flared Alaïa trousers, accessorizing with Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses and a Chanel bag, her husband wore a Louis Vuitton jacket over a graphic tee by the brand, distressed skinny jeans, and classic wheat Timbs.

Photo: Backgrid

2-year old Papa Bear joined in on the fly family dressing with a head-to-toy Gucci look.

Photo: Backgrid USA

Photo: Louis Vuitton
Photo Gucci
Photo: Gucci