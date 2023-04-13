The Amiri gradient bowling shirt was made for romance, it would seem. First spotted on Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray during his and Jania Meshell’s baby shower, the $990 shirt has recently made another feature in an influential couple moment.
Murray wore a full Amiri look, pairing the pink bowling shirt with the brand’s tie-dye logo distressed jeans and the trendy Skel Top low sneakers. The pretty pastel palette complemented the sheer pink gown his wife Jania Meshell wore.
While celebrating his birthday in Miami, Youtuber Cj So Cool wore the shirt seaside with the matching shorts and white Nike Air Force 1 Lows. His girlfriend Lexi Lohmier went bold and bright in a crimson and cobalt blue sheer maxi dress and red Gucci shades.