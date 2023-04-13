The Amiri gradient bowling shirt was made for romance, it would seem. First spotted on Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray during his and Jania Meshell’s baby shower, the $990 shirt has recently made another feature in an influential couple moment.

Photo: IG Reproduction

Murray wore a full Amiri look, pairing the pink bowling shirt with the brand’s tie-dye logo distressed jeans and the trendy Skel Top low sneakers. The pretty pastel palette complemented the sheer pink gown his wife Jania Meshell wore.

Photo: IG Reproduction

While celebrating his birthday in Miami, Youtuber Cj So Cool wore the shirt seaside with the matching shorts and white Nike Air Force 1 Lows. His girlfriend Lexi Lohmier went bold and bright in a crimson and cobalt blue sheer maxi dress and red Gucci shades.