New York Fashion Week Is Still Happening in September Under Pandemic Health and Safety Guidelines: NYFW Schedule Inside

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo gave NYC the green light for its recurring New York Fashion Week events! Due to the on-going pandemic presented by COVID-19, the biannual event comes must fall inline with the state’s current safety and health guidelines.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Models walk the runway during S by Serena Williams Runway Show Sponsored By Klarna USA on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Style360)

Cuomo stated, “New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent. When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed. The pandemic is far from over, but we’re proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance. Safety, as always, is our top priority and we commend the hosts, and all participating designers, for their innovative, New York Smart solutions to bring this event to life.“

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Linda Fargo celebrate the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman at Bergdorf Goodman on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman)

Scheduled for September 13 through 17, New York Fashion Week will feature a mix of live and virtual shows and presentations for Spring 2021. With the state currently operating in Phase 4, all events associated with New York Fashion Week including runway shows must be in compliance with New York’s Department of Health standards. Private events held outdoors will be on the Spring Place rooftop with no more than 50 people.

As for restrictions and regulations for this year’s New York Fashion Week, outdoor events will be limited to 50 occupants with indoor events at 50% capacity. No spectators will be allowed to attend any events. Masks and face covering are required at all times. Social distancing along with temperature and health checks are expected as well.

Following Cuomo’s giving the go for fashion week, the Council of Fashion Designers of America released the NYFW schedule for September of 2020. This year, the CFDA plans to shift focus to their Runway360 program where designers and brands can showcase their collections in a variety of media formats like livestreams, books, and more. The Runway360 schedule includes around 60 designers, kicking off with Jason Wu followed by Harlem Fashion Row’s virtual fashion experience with Black designers such as Kimberly Goldson, Rich Fresh, and Kristian Loren. Tom Ford will close fashion week on September 16.

