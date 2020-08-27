Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Carima from Maryland

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Carima from Maryland. Check her out below.

Carima writes, “My style is influenced by a multitude of things. I like to dress according to however I feel, and which ever designer is inspiring me at the time. I love to feel sexy, yet polished so I loveee to wear blazers. I love blazers because they can be dressed up to look classy or turned into a cute flirty dress.“

She continues by saying, “I am also heavily influenced by retro designs. I like to look timeless but still fresh and modern. My style is a reflection of me and I always feel confident in whatever I choose to wear!“

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

