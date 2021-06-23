New on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: Nigerian Designer Matopeda’s Evening Dresses As Spotted on Jackie Aina and Claire Sulmers

We’re constantly adding new designers to the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop! Today, we would like to introduce you to our newest Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designer: Matopeda.

“Each dress has a story” accompanies Matopeda’s Instagram bio, further exemplifying how the atelier’s one-of-a-kind gowns tell a story from the design to the end-destination with the wearer.

Formerly known as TopeFnR, Matopeda is best known for its show-stopping bespoke and ready-to-wear bridal and evening gowns that feature ornate details such as crystals, fringes, and more, allowing the wearer to shine bright and stand out during her special occasion. The brand is led by Nigerian designer Matopeda King who has dressed your faves such as Beyoncé and Porsha Williams.

Jackie Aina and Claire Sulmers are fans of Matopeda and its shimmering head-turning gowns. Jackie Aina has been spotted in the $1,600 Jackie Crystal Embellished Dress while Claire Sulmers has donned the $400 Flame Sheer Crystal Embellished Dress. Both dress are currently available on the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

Discover more from Matopeda on Fashion Bomb Daily shop here!