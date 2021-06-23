Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Nao from Canada

Hey Bombshells! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a talented visual artist with a quirky perspective surrounding fashion. Meet Nao, check her out below.

Nao style is one of a kind. With a mixture of punk, glam and street, its no wonder why she has a huge following. Her style embodies a fierce unapologetic energy that we are here for.

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.