In case you missed it, the early aughts celebrity couple we all loved is back together, and we’re not talking about Bennifer. Body On Me collaborators Nelly and Ashanti are giving love a try proving once again that history often repeats itself.

Photo: Backgrid USA

For their most recent date night, the two musical legends attended the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas with another legend in tow.

Spending the night with longtime friend Jermaine Dupri, the new couple coordinated in black ‘fits with sparkle while Dupri pulled up in pink on pink.

Photo: Backgrid USA

While Nelly wore Louis Vuitton’s Parisian collage jacquard hoodie with leather joggers and Nike Air Force 1 Lows, his beautiful boo wore a black mini dress with crystal-covered simple strap sandals with an equally bedazzled bag by Dolce & Gabbana. The gems in her look picked up on the twinkle in Nelly’s ice.

Producing icon Jermaine Dupri wore a pink leather trucker jacket with matching pants by Purple Brand, providing a rosy contrast to the iconic couple.