The stars came out Monday night for the Lakers play-off game against the Memphis Grizzlies and with Lebron James averaging 22-pts despite his foot injury, it was quite a sight to behold.

From Celebs like Shannon Sharpe, Kim Kardashian and Diddy, to a huge arena of fans- this was certainly one Laker’s game that you didn’t want to miss.

Retired football Hall of Fame star, Shannon Sharpe kicked it court side with his stylist Hollywood Mugler who is known for keeping him in the hottest drip. He styled Sharpe in an all black look with a $2,500 cargo colored Greg Lauren double breasted blazer that had large black lapels and paint splattered everywhere. Sharpe kept things simple for game day with coke white Air Force one’s.

Photo Credit: Splash Images

To match Sharpe’s fly, Hollywood Mugler was one of the chicest in the room with a sequin and rhinestone embellished Gucci bomber jacket that he also accessorized with a Gucci baseball cap. His distressed light blue jeans and brown suede Chelsea boots reminded us of why he’s the stylist in charge.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Greg Lauren Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Kim Kardashian also left her Calabasas neighborhood and made her way to the Crypto.com arena with her son Saint, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

We caught Kim Kardashian capturing a selfie with her and Kanye West son Saint wearing a full black leather on leather Balenciaga look. Contrary to his mother’s darker tones, Saint represented the lakers in his Tristan Thompson #9 Jersey with black shorts and muted tone nike dunks.

Photo Credit: Splash Images

In addition to Saint West, entertainer and hip hop legend Diddy also represented for the Los Angeles team in a symbolic bright yellow hue. The Revolt TV founder sat front row Monday night with record executive Jimmy Iovine.

Photo Credit: Splash Images

Taking a look at Diddy’s ensemble, he wore a yellow $725 Homme Plisse Issey Miyake jacket, with black leather Rta pants. Also being known for having the best shades, Diddy opted for Bottega sunglasses and $1725 black and white Chanel sneakers.

Contrary to Diddy, Jimmy Iovine kept things more understated wearing a $2,000 Brunello Cucinelli varsity jacket and $690 Burberry sneakers.

Photo Credit: Splash Images Photo Credit: Complimentary of Chanel Photo Credit: Homme Plisse Issey Miyake

We loved seeing all the celebs court-side at the Laker game in style and along with many other celebrities, we’re rooting for the Lakers during this playoff season.