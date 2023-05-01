Angela White, famously known as Blac Chyna, stepped out in L.A looking snatched to the Lakers vs. Grizzlies game. After deciding to remove her cosmetic fillers and commit her life back to Christ, the entrepreneur has been elevating her style to go with her new look on life.
White wore the infamous Dolce & Gabbana x Kim Kardashian collab. Keeping things monochromatic and skintight, she wore gray on gray with the cross-over strap long-sleeved top, the crossover-detail leggings (which she altered), and the stretch jersey ankle boots. She accessorized with gold accessories á la croc trunk bag, hoops and a waist chain.
If the look seems familiar, it’s because Kim Kardashian wore it on a date with her daughter North in Italy last May.