Last spring, Off-White announced that editor and stylist Ibrahim Kamara would be taking over as Creative Director. For his first official show, the multi-hyphenate fashion boy harmonized his heritage with the cemented ethos of the house. Fine fabric from West Africa coated varsity bomber jacket gowns and tailoring. The clothes were out of this world, an expression driven home with the Tennis Club de Paris transformed into a lunar landing set. Kamara knows how to put on a show and close one too. For the final look, he had model legend Naomi Campbell close the presentation and stand alongside him during his bow.

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com

Campbell strutted the runway in one of the varsity bomber jacket/gown hybrids: all black and worn with western-adjacent boots. The ribbed collar formed a plunging v-neckline, which ended above one of the garment’s enlarged zippers.

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com

Naomi is no stranger to an Off-White runway and effortlessly wears each look. We’re glad Kamara is keeping her legacy with the brand alive, and we can’t wait to see more of her in his designs for the house.