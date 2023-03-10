Dion Lee is an It Girl signature brand with a celebrity following, including Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and more. So it’s no surprise that two beloved A-listers stepped out in designer but also the same design.

For the Creed III premiere, Insecure star Yvonne Orji wore the gray Dion Lee chain link dress: a ribbed knit maxi dress with midriff cutouts decorated with a silver chain that drapes across the open back. Orji kept the styling simple with black simple strap sandals and two silver rings. Beautiful as she looked, I couldn’t help but get deja vú.

Photo: Getty

Last year, Normani popped out in an altered version of the dress. The Wild Side singer had the dress shortened for a sexier look than the original design, and stylist Kollin Carter paired the dress with Dylan Lex earrings and Jessica Rich silver drip sandals.

Photo: @jpwphoto on Instagram

The way these ladies are styled speaks to the versatility of the gorgeous piece. For $1,490, would you splurge on this dress as well?