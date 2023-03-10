Dion Lee is an It Girl signature brand with a celebrity following, including Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and more. So it’s no surprise that two beloved A-listers stepped out in designer but also the same design.
For the Creed III premiere, Insecure star Yvonne Orji wore the gray Dion Lee chain link dress: a ribbed knit maxi dress with midriff cutouts decorated with a silver chain that drapes across the open back. Orji kept the styling simple with black simple strap sandals and two silver rings. Beautiful as she looked, I couldn’t help but get deja vú.
Last year, Normani popped out in an altered version of the dress. The Wild Side singer had the dress shortened for a sexier look than the original design, and stylist Kollin Carter paired the dress with Dylan Lex earrings and Jessica Rich silver drip sandals.
The way these ladies are styled speaks to the versatility of the gorgeous piece. For $1,490, would you splurge on this dress as well?