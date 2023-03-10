Cardi B makes motherhood stylish. Whether she’s posing alongside her entire family in Lever Couture or coordinating with them in Denim Tears, the fly femcee knows how to parent without compromising on her fashion icon status. Recently, the Up rapper spent some quality time with her 1-year-old son Wave at a SZA show.

Although she was on mommy duty, Cardi showed up and out in a $1,250 knit Marni mini dress.

Photo: @iamcardib on Instagram

The long sleeve dress features a psychedelic print done in orange and red, which she paired with red open-toe heeled sandals and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.

Photo: @iamcardib on Instagram Photo: @iamcardib on Insatgram

Meanwhile, baby Wave wore a Dior denim jacket with jeans, DJ Khaled x Air Jordan Retro We the Best sneakers, and a toque as vibey as his mother’s dress.