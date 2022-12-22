Here to present the most notable fashion talent throughout the year, the Faby Awards has rounded up a shortlist of the most popular and game-changing designers of 2022. With so much competition, it wasn’t easy, but that’s why we need your help to vote and select the one to be titled 2022’s Designer of the Year!

Dolce & Gabbana

This year was an eventful one for Dolce and Gabbana! From joining forces with Kim Kardashian and their curator for the Spring-Summer 2023 Ciao, Kim to single-handedly dressing the entirety of Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding in Portofino, the design duo had a busy run.

Beyonce was also a huge fan of D&G this past year and wore number of looks for Renaissance and various appearances thereafter.

Valentino

2022 could be dubbed as the year of Piccioli Pink, a specific shade of hot pink that was officially added to the Pantone color space, thanks to Valentino’s popularization of the hue. The vibrant pink is named after creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli who has been instrumental in driving the creative house to explosive success this year, dressing everyone from Rihanna to Beyonce, Zendaya and many more.

Tom Ford

Photo: ADAM KATZ SINDING

Tom Ford made headlines this past November for becoming a billionaire fashion designer! After closing a deal with Estée Lauder who bought his company for reportedly $2.8 billion, this put Mr. Ford’s worth at around $3 billion USD.⁠⁠

The design house and beauty company had an existing business relationship dating back to 2005 as partners, however this new trade will allow for Tom Ford’s expansion into makeup and fragrance, categories that have already seen great performance and are projected to only grow more and more!

Fashion remains at the core of the brand, of course, so we can expect to see even more stars like Jennifer Lopez and Steve Harvey wear his future collections!

Olivier Rousteing of Balmain

Olivier Rousteing has been directing the creative vision at French couture maison Balmain for more than 10 years now. He was only 24 years old when appointed Creative Director and at the time he was the only black designer at the helm of a luxury label of its kind. Inclusivity is embedded into the soul of his designs mixed with opulent embellishments.

For his most recent Spring 2023 collection, more than 100 looks including ready-to-wear, menswear and couture emulated the natural elements of the earth, raw and heavily textured, with an accent of the environment and sustainability.

The Attico

Based out of Milan, Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini are the designer pair who launched The Attico, a ready-to-wear and accessories label, in 2016. The name translates to penthouse in Italian and tells a story of a glamorous and chic youthful lifestyle. They find their inspirations in everything vintage, from lavish furniture and interiors to luxe jewels and gemstones.

Their designs, loved by Rihanna, Lori Harvey, Dua Lipa and probably any other fashion girl you can think of, bring back the retro 80s with silks, satins, fringe additions, sequinned embellishments, feathers, jumpsuits and everything else that screams ‘expensive’!

Sergio Hudson

Designer Sergio Hudson is not one to shy away from bold colors. In fact, this is one of the key elements of his collections. Another tell-tale sign of a true Sergio Hudson piece is the quality tailoring. No wonder Issa Rae, Blake Lively, Megan Thee Stallion and even Vice President Kamala Harris are just some of Hudson’s clientele.

Hudson started his namesake label back in 2014 after winning Rihanna’s televised fashion competition Styled to Rock. The womenswear brand is well-known for its powerful silhouettes (think flowy and elegant boss chick vibes) and monochromatic looks, but Hudson also creates stunning floor length show-stopping gowns and versatile everyday-wear belts.

Rick Owens

Rick Owens remains a celebrity go-to across male and female stars for his well-known gothic aesthetic that offers unique pieces in dark and neutral tones to blend perfectly and elevate almost any look! In the realm of evening wear, he continues to dress A-listers with both custom and ready-to-wear designs.

A notable star favorite this year was the Prong Dress, worn by the likes of Kim Kardashian in silver, Alisha Curry, Monica and Nazanin Mandi.

Christian Siriano

After finding fame by winning Project Runway, Christian Siriano launched his eponymous label in 2008. His red carpet-worthy gowns are what keep his designs constantly on best dressed lists worldwide, whether they may be modernized tulle dresses that would make any Disney princess drool or sleek goddess-like pieces effortlessly draped over one of his many muses.

This year, we have seen the likes of Halle Berry, Camila Cabello, Megan Fox and Karrueche all rocking a Siriano design.

Denim Tears

Denim Tears is the culturally conscious designer brand that has been infiltrating the likes of Levi’s, Champion, and Converse to tell the marginalized stories of Black people around the globe. Since its inception back in 2019, creative director Tremaine Emory has always taken a for-us-by-us approach in having tough but necessary conversations by all means necessary through the brand and with fashion as his main medium.

One of the most popular and instantly recognizable designs to emerge from the label is of course the Cotton Wreath logo that decorates much of the Denim Tears jeans and sweaters, spotted on some of your faves such as A$AP Rocky, Bella Hadid and Burna Boy in recent months. The choice of a cotton plant was an intentional nod to its legacy of slavery in America.

Vote for Designer of the Year below:

