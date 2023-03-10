Marc Jacobs returns with the release of their Spring 2023 handbag collection. The Quilted Collection features the Marc Jacobs Stam bag which originally hit the runway in 2005, and the Quilted J Marc bag. The Campaign was fronted by R&B Princess, Ashanti alongside the bag’s namesake Jessica Stam, Paris Hilton, Ashlee Simpson and Selma Blair.
No stranger to lavish threads, Ashanti wears extravagant black knit wear and solid black gloves that extended above the elbow while modeling the Quilted J Marc bag which comes in rose, cotton, wolf grey, and black.
Coined the “it girl” bag of its time, the Re-Edition Quilted Leather Stam Bag features a metal chain and coin purse closure. The recording artist again wore all black, this time rocking a textured dress and platform heels, as she poses with the black Stam bag which also comes in white. The ‘little’ version comes in black and rose.
Would you splurge?