Most Requested: Princess Tyrina Lee’s Pink and Green Naked Body Ribbed Knit Dress

So many of you had questions about this dress as worn by Princess Tyrina Lee! @brookiiethebby says, “Where is this dress from?” @koelliblake adds, “Hey can you please tell us where she got this dress from?” and @8divinetiming8 says, “Where is this from?”

Tyrina put on a cheeky display in Dior sunglasses, a Dior bag, Bottega Veneta sandals and a $269 Trompe L’oeil Jacquard Dress by Portuguese brand Constanca Entrudo:

Constança Entrudo is a Central Saint Martins Graduate in Textile Design. The sleeveless jacquard knit cotton-blend long dress boasts tones of pale pink and green.

I, for one, am not bold enough to wear this, but it seems MANY of you are.

Sadly, the dress is sold out, but you can see some of Entrudo’s other pieces here. Who knows? Maybe if you send her an email or DM, she’ll restock.

What say you?