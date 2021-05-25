Lori Harvey Spotted at Drake’s 2021 Billboard Music Awards After Party With Michael B. Jordan Wearing Tom Ford Look Including Floral Long Sleeve Top and Leopard Print Trousers

Fashion Bomb Couple alert! Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan were spotted attending Drake’s 2021 Billboard Music Awards after party. The rapper celebrated his momentous Artist of the Decade award with a grand party at a football stadium joined by other familiar faces like Chris Brown, SZA and more. Of course, Harvey and Jordan were dressed to impress for the occasion as both were donning stylish looks.

Lori Harvey wore a full Tom Ford look to the Billboard Music Awards after party. Giving us style moment of mixed prints, she rocked the brand’s $790 Graphic Floral Print Fluid Fit Shirt (she opted to tie it in the front for a more chic look) and $890 Reflective Leopard Print PJ Pants. She paired the look with a pair of black heeled sandals and a yellow Hermès Espom Tiny Kelly bag (unavailable).

Michael B. Jordan kept it dapper in a tailored all-black look including a collared button shirt, skinny leg trousers and what appears to be boots.

Thoughts?

Photos: Backgrid