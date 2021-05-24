Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Style Inspiration: What to Wear for the Premiere + Send Us Your Looks for a Chance to Win!

Disney’s Cruella will release in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access for a one time additional fee this Friday, May 28th! Starring Emma Stone as the iconic Cruella de Vil character, the reimagined Disney film will center around the origins of the villain and her incomparable style.

With such a fashionable character at hand, it is only right to match her stylish flare for the film’s premiere with a few looks below, sponsored by Disney. Whether you plan to watch the film in theaters or from the comfort of your home, here’s some red, black, and white style inspiration you can reference inspired by the Disney villain:

The first look, created by Get Glammed, features fierce elements like fur and crystals in black, red, and white which perfectly captures the essence of Cruella de Vil. Notable pieces of the look include the $3,500 Jennifer Le black leopard mesh fox fur coat and $1,150 over-the-knee boots along with $590 Ruslan Baginskiy crystal-embellished hat, $1,355 Gucci Dionysus tweed shoulder bag, and $32,000 Louis Vuitton Empreinte bangles. You can shop a similar look below:

Curated by Fly Sh*t Only, the second look tackles the character’s signature color palette with a $1,014 silk-satin polka dot mini dress by Alexandre Vauthier and $1,201 Amina Muaddi “Karma” embellished suede pumps. Accessories include Dior’s $4,300 mini Lady Dior bag and $370 “C” and “D” earrings. Shop the look below:

Keep it classy and mimic Cruella de Vil’s chic split-tone black and white hairdo with your look. Based on the look above by Styled by Spivey, you can achieve this colorblock look with a split color shirt and pants paired with black and red accessories like the patent leather Louboutin pumps and coordinating handbag. Shop a similar fit below:

Let’s get into another colorblock ensemble but with more glam! Curated by Get Glammed, you can also achieve the split-tone look with a dress and bag like the ones above by Balmain and Spectrum, respectively. Get even more fashionable with a pair of eye-catching heels like the pair of fringe sandals by Awake Mode. Accessorize the look with gold and red accessories similar to the Chanel ones above and finish off with a bold red lip. Grab a comparable look below:

Calling all Fashion Bombshells and Bombers! Send us your best red, black and white look inspired by Cruella de Vil for a chance to be featured for our “How Do You Wear It” spotlight and to win stellar prizes from Disney’s brand partners! All submissions must be sent to Contest@FashionBombDaily.com or to @FashionBombDaily‘s Instagram to be considered. For more details on the contest rules, tune in below.

Take a look at Disney’s Cruella trailer starring Emma Stone here:

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28. 2021

