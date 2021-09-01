For this week’s most requested look, @heymorgz says, “Do you know where this dress is from?” @c_kai adds, “Hello! Any idea where Kayla’s butterfly inspired top/dress is from 😍😍😍?” @oxcandib types, “Can you source details on this dress? 🔥”

When it came to Kayla Nicole and her butterfly dress, you know Fashion Bomb Daily has the deets!

Kayla Nicole struck a pose in a $995 Retrofete “Gabrielle” Robe Dress. The wrap dress steals the show appearing with shimmering sequins which form a butterfly-inspired design. The dress also features chic balloon sleeves and a velvet self-tie belt.

For accessories, she went with a pair of heeled sandals and subtle jewelry pieces like a pendant necklace and small hoop earrings. She also rocked a ponytail for her hairstyle of choice.

Would you splurge on this dress?