Emily B was one of the many celebrities spotted at Jay-Z’s epic 40/40 Club anniversary party which she attended with her beau Fabulous. For the star-studded bash, Emily B rocked a green v-neck maxi dress from Fashion Nova.
Emily B wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Spree Dress in Kelly Green. Complete with shoulder pads, the long sleeve maxi dress features a sexy deep v-neckline along with two revealing high slits. Also, the dress comes in a slew of other colors including black, royal, burgundy and more. Emily B went with a see-through clutch, hoop earrings, and strappy PVC heeled sandals to finish her look. She wore her hair in a luscious, long body waves.
The Spree Dress may look familiar as Emily B has worn the zebra print, or black/white, version previously. For the look, she actually cut the garment to make into a mini dress.
Thoughts? Shop the dress here!
Photos: Shareif / Evan Pierce