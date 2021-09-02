Brooke Valentine and her daughter Chí Summer are always supplying stylish mother-daughter looks! For their latest matching looks, the two were outfitted in black t-shirts and Fashion Nova olive green cargo pants.

Brooke Valentine wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 Amelia Oversized Cargo Pants. Appearing olive, the cargo trousers consists of a four-button closure forming a high waist detail, elastic ankle cuffs, and multiple pockets. The cargos come in an oversized fit for an edgy, menswear-style look in addition to offering immense comfort. She finished the look off with a Ramones black t-shirt, combat boots, and hoop earrings.

Chí Summer went with the mini version of the cargo pants, dipping into the Fashion Nova Kids line. She wore the $27.99 Mini Amelia Oversized Cargo Pants in olive as well. She paired the cargos with a black t-shirt, hoop earrings, and Air Jordan sneakers to match her mommy’s look.

So cute! Shop the adult cargos here and kids’ cargos here.