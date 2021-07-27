You ask, we answer! @wowinginsexiness says, “Can you tell me where Cardi shorts are from?” @shaylerrichmond adds, “Hey, what are the detes on Offset’s bag?” @_kurby types, “Shoe details please.” @msblackeducated types, “Can you please find out who makes Cardi and Offsets shorts?”

Cardi B and Offset went shopping in Fairfax wearing causal coordinating looks from Gallery Department along with matching Hermès Birkin camouflage handbags with Offset carrying a slightly larger size. The two were outfitted in matching cut-off camo shorts from Gallery Department which are sold out, but available in a size 33 for $2,656 on Grailed. Cardi B wore the camo shorts with a $565 Quantum Tee from Gallery Department paired with $7,500 Bottega Veneta Coil sandals (unavailable), a purple velvet-look bucket hat, oversized gold hoop earrings, and rhinestone sunglasses. Offset opted for Gallery Department’s orange French Collector Long Sleeve Tee (sold out) accessorized with $65 Clean Socks from the brand (sold out), an orange trucker hat, and Nike Air Force 1 Low “Orange Skeleton” sneakers (ranging between $140 and $157 via resale markets like StockX, Flight Club, and Stadium Goods).

As they stopped in a store, the two snagged a quick mirror selfie where Cardi B swapped her rhinestone sunnies for a pair Jimmy Choo “Zelma” sunglasses.

Many celebrities including the Migos, the rap trio which includes Offset, are huge fans of Gallery Department. In fact, the hip hop group recently collaborated with Gallery Department for a collection surrounding the release of their fourth studio album, Culture III. The now sold-out collection included t-shirts, trousers, hats, hoodies, and an autographed and regular digital copy of the album.

Photos: Daniel Poersch