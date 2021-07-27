Last week, Sports Illustrated unveiled its 2021 Swimsuit covers which included inspirational female figures Megan Thee Stallion, Naomi Osaka, and Leyna Bloom. To commemorate the 2021 release of their famous Swimsuit issue, Sports Illustrated held a launch party at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Of course, the magazine’s covers stars Leyna Bloom and Megan Thee Stallion were in attendance with Megan showing off her figure in a shimmering dress on the red carpet and a black studded ensemble while performing at the party.

Megan Thee Stallion wore a custom dress by Natalia Fedner, styled Zerina Akers. Designed completely by hand, the custom gown appeared in a crystal and chainmail design, consisting of over 1800 feet of silver chain. The dress also featured a standout side opening held together by embellished chains where 40 feet of Swarovski crystals were used. More crystals from Swarovski were also used on Megan’s Dolce and Gabbana silver heeled sandals for the added chain component. Her look also featured a custom silver chain thong which can slightly seen underneath her dress.

Megan Thee Stallion opted for a knotted messy bun with spiraling baby hairs, executed by Kellon Deryck. She also went with soft glam for her makeup look.

Megan later performed at the launch party in a custom look by Rey Ortiz, also styled by Zerina Akers. Perfectly fit for the hot girl, her look included a cutout ribbed knit and mesh top, hot pants, and thigh-high chap boots, all of which were adorned in gold studs. While performing, she ditched her messy knotted bun for a high curly ponytail.

What say you?

Photos: Getty / @theegalaticstallion