Bennifer are back! Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on a Yacht with on again flame Ben Affleck wearing $385 Prada sunglasses and a $3,345 Dolce & Gabbana Patchwork Dress:
Her sunglasses are characterized by a distinctive rectangular silhouette and bold, chunky lines. Refined acetate layers glued to the side trim on the frame front and geometric temples create contemporary, elegant allure.
Her dress has a round neck, flared sleeves, and a leopard printed lining.
Jenny is living her best life and looks fabulous at 52!
What say you?
Images: Backgrid/Prada/Dolce & Gabbana