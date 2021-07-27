Bennifer are back! Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on a Yacht with on again flame Ben Affleck wearing $385 Prada sunglasses and a $3,345 Dolce & Gabbana Patchwork Dress:

Her sunglasses are characterized by a distinctive rectangular silhouette and bold, chunky lines. Refined acetate layers glued to the side trim on the frame front and geometric temples create contemporary, elegant allure.

Her dress has a round neck, flared sleeves, and a leopard printed lining.

Jenny is living her best life and looks fabulous at 52!

Images: Backgrid/Prada/Dolce & Gabbana