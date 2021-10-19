Over the weekend, Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez celebrated her birthday with a casino-themed yacht party joined by close friends and family including LeToya Luckett, Toya Johnson, and more. The lady of the night kept it birthday-chic in a stunning ensemble which featured sequins, feathers, and other glitzy embellishments to match her themed function.
Monique Rodriguez wore the $1,200 Bronx and Banco x Revolve Lulu mini dress paired with $4,995 Judith Leiber rose crystal clutch and Christian Louboutin pink and purple feather-embellished sandals.
Melvin Rodriguez joined his wife for her birthday festivities, wearing a dapper Dolce and Gabbana suit including a velvet suit jacket and trousers. He finished the look Tom Ford loafers. His look was styled by Jeremy Frierson.
Monique’s daughters were also in attendance as all three ladies share the same birthday! Mia wore Mac Duggal’s $338 sequin & bugle beaded fringe short dress along with $725 Alexandra Birman Valerie crystal suede mules. McKenzie was outfitted in the $715 Balmain grafitti pop logo tulle dress and $450 JW Anderson chain rubber boots.
All of the ladies were styled by Jeremy Haynes.
We hope Monique enjoyed her birthday!
Photos: Will Sterling