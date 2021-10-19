Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet were on the scene at the London premiere of their upcoming film Dune. The two hit the red carpet and did not disappoint with their looks for the event.
Zendaya wore a Rick Owens Fall 2021 white dress and Bulgari jewelry, styled by Law Roach. Quite on-theme for the movie’s mythic and galactic feels, her Rick Owens gown is quite the show-stopper appearing in creamy white sequins along with a single-sleeve, abstract draping, and an open back detail. She wore her hair in a style which featured a combination of twists and braids.
Timothée Chalamet wore an Alexander McQueen Spring 2022 suit for the film’s exclusive London screening. His look included a single-breasted jacket and trousers with zip details throughout each piece. He completed the look with black boots and a necklace.
Thoughts?
Photos: Getty