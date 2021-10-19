You Ask, We Answer! @anitaedwardsjarmon says, “Where did Draya get her outfit it’s 🔥🔥”
Draya Michele stepped out for a dinner at TAO in Los Angeles wearing an orange leather look by Pretty Little Thing. The outfit featured the brand’s $35 burnt orange faux leather ruched bust curve hem top and $48 dip waist flared pants.
She accessorized the look with an orange croc-embossed handbag, rope chain necklace, stud earrings, and clear platform heels. For her hairstyle, she went with a sleek braided ponytail.
Would you rock her look?
Photos: Stan Potts