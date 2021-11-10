Congratulations are in order for musician Missy Elliott who was honored with her own star on the prominent Hollywood Walk of Fame. For the ceremony, she was surrounded by industry friends including Ciara, Lizzo, and longtime manager Mona Scott-Young.

For her honorary moment, Missy Elliott wore a full Versace look including the brand’s black crystal-detail blazer, black crystal, crystal embellished stretch crepe flare pants, crystal Gianni Versace cap (secure a similar cap at FarFetch for $325), and crystal chain-detail loafers (shop the $895 leather pair here).

Mona Scott-Young wore a $649 Camilla Call of the Cathedral blouson sleeve bodysuit paired with a black pleated skirt, Gucci logo belt and leather knee-high boots to Missy’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Lizzo wore an Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 2021 look to the ceremony, styled by Jason Rembert.

Ciara wore a custom Sir Baba Jagne x Kollin Carter leather jumper, styled by Kollin Carter.

Such a well-deserved honor for Missy Elliott!

Photos: Getty / Gérson Lopes