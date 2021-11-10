Just in for some mid-week Fashion Bomb news! Daniel Lee is leaving Bottega Veneta and will no longer serve as the brand’s creative director. Kering, French luxury goods corporation which owns Bottega Veneta, made the announcement today, coming as a huge surprise to the fashion industry.

Since leading as the creative director in 2018, Daniel Lee has launched the Italian fashion house into cult status with fashionistas and celebrities, earning fandom amongst figures like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna. With a background in accessory design and as Céline’s former ready-to-wear director, Lee ushered a new sense of modernity with must-have pieces including the Pouch bag and stretch mesh sandals. Not to mention, the iconic “Bottega Green”, or Grass color associated with the brand, poses as everyone’s favorite color at the moment.

Daniel Lee’s reign at Bottega Veneta also came with many exciting presentations including the brand’s super exclusive “Salon” fashion shows like the most recent one in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 21: Mary J. Blige watches a model walk the runway at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Collection Presentation at Michigan Theater on October 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta)

In a statement, Daniel Lee expresses: “My time at Bottega Veneta has been an incredible experience. I am grateful to have worked with an exceptional and talented team and I am forever thankful to everyone who was part of creating our vision. Thank you to Francois-Henri Pinault for his support, and for the opportunity to be part of Bottega Veneta’s story.”

There is currently no news yet on who will replace Daniel Lee as Bottega Veneta’s creative director. In the meantime, explore a few fashion moments with celebs rocking their Bottega Veneta pieces:

Thoughts?

Photos: Zimbio