Rihanna Stepped Out in a Grey Patou Look with a Loewe Jacket, Bottega Veneta Sunglasses and Amina Muaddi Knit Boots

Rihanna is known to make a fashion statement whether on the red carpet or chowing down at Giorgio Baldi’s, and on Thursday she served a cozy look at the Boys & Girls club in Harlem.

The Barbadian princess and founder of Fenty Beauty showed her philanthropy side alongside her beau A$AP Rocky as they handed out free Puma gear to children in his hometown.

Wearing a grey $1,200 wool and cashmere Patou hoodie, with the matching $1,200 peplum skirt, RiRi looked relaxed and casual, yet stylishly chic.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the Patou brand, it’s a fashion house that was founded by Jean Patou in 1914 and is revolutionizing the fashion industry as a lifestyle brand. From couture and RTW, to swimwear, accessories and perfume, it has become a one-stop destination.

Rihanna layered her Patou set with a light grey Loewe fur jacket, and accessorized with black and yellow Bottega Veneta frames, and grey Amina Muaddi knit boots.

Retailing for $1,415,her Amina Muaddi’s ‘Veneda’ boots featured a sock-like fit and are characterized with the brand’s signature fluted heels.

Instagram reader @ravey_baby shared, “Love love love this entire look👏🏾,” while @teopatra simply wrote, “Our modest queen.”

Rihanna undoubtedly showcased her modesty and humility at the Boys & Girls club as she passed out Puma goodies to children in need.

It’s great to see her and A$AP Rocky using their platform and resources to give back to the community. When you get to the level that they’re at, it’s only right to pay it forward.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

