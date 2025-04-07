Rihanna Dines at Giorgio Baldi in Luther Snake Print Jacket, Celine Jeans, and Amina Muaddi Heels

Rihanna was spotted leaving her go-to Italian hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, serving up another effortlessly cool street style moment. The fashion mogul stepped out in a head-turning snake-print jacket from emerging designer @louther__’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The structured outerwear piece added a bold, luxe texture to her look, proving once again that RiRi is always one step ahead of the trend curve.

She paired the jacket with $1,200 Marco denim jeans by Celine, opting for a relaxed, slightly slouchy fit that gave the ensemble an off-duty edge. Completing the look were Amina Muaddi’s Ursina pumps in a similar snake-print pattern, blending high glamour with urban flair. The double dose of snake print was a daring move, but if anyone can make it work, it’s Rihanna.

Whether she’s on the red carpet or just out for dinner, Rihanna’s fashion choices keep us watching, talking, and inspired.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

What do you think?

Images: Backgrid