Fashion Bomb Mens: A$AP Rocky Stepped Out Wearing a New Bottega Winter ’24 Large Intrecciato Andiamo Bag

If anyone’s unafraid to set new fashion trends in the world of men’s fashion, it’s undeniably A$AP Rocky who isn’t bashful when it comes to trying new things and incorporating different styles into his wardrobe.

Most recently, the ‘Fashion Killa’ rapper was spotted wearing a $8,400 red large Bottega Veneta ‘Andiamo’ tote bag that looked like he could have stolen it out of Rihanna’s closet.

But, that’s no crime in this day and age where traditional gender clothing has become somewhat obsolete. These day’s it’s not a surprise to see men incorporate pearl necklaces into their street style and rock the latest skorts and handbags that just hit the market.

The ‘Harlem’ native who shares two children with RiRi, kept his look casual with a black hoodie, graphic sweatpants and multicolor sneakers. His new Bottega Venetta tote bag from the brand’s Winter ’24 collection made quite a statement.

With a retro silhouette, and made in Italy from suede and leather using the label’s signature intrecciato technique, and embellished silver-knot, the bag is stylish yet functional. It also features an adjustable strap making it versatile to use as a cross body.

We love how A$AP Rocky is always looking for ways to step outside of the box, and we know it’s only a matter of time before other men adopt tote bags into their wardrobe.

What say you? Hot! or Hmmm..?

Photo Credit: Backgrid