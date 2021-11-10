Dess Dior is one to keep on your style radar as the rapper regularly graces the ‘gram with head-turning looks. She recently stepped out for a night in the “A”, or Atlanta, where she donned an ultra-stylish look.
Dess Dior wore a Louis Vuitton red sleeveless top with the $984 The Attico “Edie” natural cow print mini skirt. Accompanying the Louis Vuitton top and The Attico skirt, a Louis Vuitton monogram utility crossbody bag and “Patti” wedge high boots posed as her accessories. She then coordinated a pair of $515 Marshall Columbia blue TD Kent Edition sunglasses to match with the blues of her Louis boots. Her look was styled by Naya Ashley.
Photos: Ziglor Photos