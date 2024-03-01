Romantic and idealistic, with femininity exuding through flowing lines and intricate details, Italian luxury brand Genny took us on an enchanting journey during Milan Fashion week.

Originally founded in 1962 by Arnaldo and Donatella Girombelli, Genny has become highly sought after among celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and Christina Aguilera.

Famous Designer Gianni Versace, also once served as the Creative Director of Genny in 1973, along with many other talented designers including Sara Cavazza Facchini, who now oversee’s the brands creative direction.

Inspired by American painter Georgia O’Keeffe, we saw many dreamscape scenarios through the use of color, textures and imaginative silhouettes. From shades of jades and winter whites, to powder pinks and dark maroon, Genny’s latest collection could easily be taken from day to night.

We loved the variation that we saw throughout the RTW line, catering to different style preferences. For the chicest fall attire, Genny showcased the most stunning heather grey cocoon coats that were characterized with wide sleeves and superb craftsmanship.

Not only did we see the progression of color and fabrics like their woven wool which gave a “fur effect,” but we also saw Genny tapping into evening wear for Fall Winter 24/25.

Sequins and satin showed up through trousers and dresses, organza created some of the most sensual tops and velvet was used for bell sleeves, demonstrating Facchini’s ability to design without limits.

Ahead, see more of the spectacular designs from Genny’s Fall Winter 24/25 collection below!

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Genny