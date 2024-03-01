A black and gold runway set the stage for Dolce & Gabbana’s latest Fall Winter 24/25 collection and this was by far one of the most lavish and opulent shows during Milan Fashion Week.

The Sicilian duo, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have come along way since they first debuted at Milan Fashion week in 1985. After quickly gaining popularity among the masses for their sensual dresses and menswear over the years, D&G has become a legendary brand.

What would a legendary brand be without having a legendary model to showcase their collection and attendees were stunned to see the legendary Naomi Campbell close the D&G Milan show.

As models sashayed down the runway with fishnet face masks and tilted hats, we saw a new take on the traditional formal tuxedo. Dolce & Gabbana reinvented the masculine silhouette in such a way that it catered to the women’s physique.

All the components of a traditional tuxedo were there, from suits with oversized lapels layered over white shirts and paired with bow ties, to crisp trousers and silk cummerbunds, perhaps many of D&G looks this season could fall under unisex.

Primarily an all black collection with splashes of gold and silver, D&G also incorporated their iconic leopard print. One model slayed the scene in a fierce leopard trench coat with the matching hat that could easily be mistaken for Cruella Deville, but in the jungle.

Gold polka dots also made a debut on voluminous organza blouses with oversize bows, and sheer dresses that had feather necklines, and sleeves.

Just when we thought feathers couldn’t get any better, the brand presented a black feather trench coat with satin lapels, unlike anything we’ve seen on the runway as of late.

Dolce & Gabbana really surprised us this season with an exquisite collection that felt revolutionary and was expansive and rich in texture. Their Fall Winter 24/25 collection was the epitome of elegance and felt fresh and current for the modern woman of today.

Ahead, see more images of Dolce & Gabbana’s magnificent collection below! XoXo

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Dolce & Gabbana