Balmain’s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing has done it again, creating a fantastical collection that keeps replaying in the back of our minds, as we recall the extraordinary garments and special components to debut during Paris Fashion week.

Since Rousteing was first appointed in 2011, at the shy age of 25, this was the first collection where he paid homage to his hometown Bordeaux, a wine-growing region in France, where is adopted mother Lydia Rousteing raised him. Perhaps his latest collection was also a testament to Rousteing “aging like fine wine” over the years as a designer.

One thing is for certain, there was definitely no shortage of grapes in many of the garments we saw come down the runway.

From red and purple grapes highlighted on monochromatic ensembles, and richly embellished on dresses and tops, to models accessories that included grape earrings and picnic baskets filled with grapes- this collection screamed “grape galore.”

Rousteing shared backstage during PFW that as a child he would accompany his mother on picnics who often wore trench coats, and would lay out a plaid gingham blanket, which influenced his direction this season.

We saw black and white plaid conceptually used throughout the collection including perfectly draped maxi dresses and short off the shoulder flare dresses that had white grape vines hanging from the top.

Rousteing also reinvented the traditional trench coat that his mom wore by adding his avant-garde touch. Many of the trench coats were complimented with oversized lapels, sleeve loops and gold snail buttons at the epaulettes.

Similar to the grape and plaid theme, snails also made a peek-a-boo on gold plated tops, and gold snail earrings and belts that added more depth to Balmain’s FW ’24 collection.

Ahead, see more of Rousteing’s incredible designs that consisted of selected techniques, and undoubtedly reigned supreme during Paris Fashion Week!

