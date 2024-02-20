Every day during Black History month on @FashionBombDaily, we’ve highlighted Black Fashion Pioneers who paved the way, including Ann Lowe (the designer of Jacqueline Kennedy’s Wedding Dress), Elizabeth Keckley (Mary Todd Lincoln’s dressmaker), Zelda Wynn Valdes (the creator of the Playboy Costume), and Patrick Kelly (the first American designer to ever be admitted to the Chambre Syndicale du Pret-a-Porter).

While we honor those long gone, we also acknowledge those living legends who made history in our lifetime. One of our modern day icons is the incomparable Misa Hylton.

Raised in Mount Vernon, New York, by a Japanese and Jamaican mother and an African-American father, Hylton took her passions for fashion and hip hop to eventually create unforgettable, culture shifting looks.

The world stood still when Misa styled Lil’ Kim in a Pastie/Jumpsuit combo at the 1999 MTV VMA’s, and few can ever forget the dynamic color coordinated “Crush on You” music video. From Beyonce’ s custom MCM trench in the ApeSh*t Video to Molly’s MCM boots in Insecure, Misa’s talent has allowed her to stand out over the course of her 30 year career.

She creates looks that are innovative and often emulated by everyone from around the way girls to A-Listers, as witnessed below:

In addition to her talent, Hylton also gives back. In 2012 she opened Misa Hylton Fashion Academy, a non- profit which offers education for creatives looking to build a successful career in the fashion world.

Hylton’s impact has been felt worldwide over the last three decades. She continues to inspire generations via her work as MCM Global Creative Partner, and her MACYS “Icons of Style” collection.

Follow her impeccable style on Instagram @MisaHylton.

Who should we feature next?