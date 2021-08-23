Megan Thee Stallion relaxed near crystal blue waters and white sand while on her recent tropical vacation. While chilling, the Houston rapper was spied in a bikini set from her collaborative collection with Fashion Nova.

Megan Thee Stallion wore the $37.99 Poolside Bar 2 Piece Bikini from her MTS x Fashion Nova collection. The two piece bikini set consists of a triangle top and cheeky bottoms with ties on each side. Not to mention, it appears in an eye-catching split colorblock design of green and animal print.

Nova Babes are obsessed with this hot girl-approved bikini with one review reading, “I love this! It fits true to size and is beautiful.”

Would you rock this? Shop it here.