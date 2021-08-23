You ask, we answer, #mostrequested ! @youluvnell says, “What dress is this?” @chinayy adds, “I need this dress!! Can you find the deets?” @theposhmel exclaims, “Hi, can you guys post where this dress is from please?”
Ashanti sang at Fat Joe ‘s birthday party in a $540 Louisa Ballou Black and Blue Sex Wax Dress, styled by @styledbytimb .
Her sleeveless stretch jersey short dress in black features a graphic pattern in tones of blue. Cut-outs and spring-rings throughout. Asymmetric construction. Self-tie fastening at halter neck and back. Fully lined. Gold-tone hardware.
Ashanti’s a baddie!
Would you splurge?