Media personality Jania Meshell was spied on the ‘gram, giving fans a glimpse at her curvy physique and stunning look. Jania seemed to be getting ready for a night out as she posed fiercely in a Fashion Nova black bandeau-style jumpsuit.

Jania Meshell was outfitted in Fashion Nova’s $59.99 Chloe Snatched Jumpsuit in black. The ribbed knit jumpsuit appears in the front as a simple strapless jumpsuit with wide pants legs. When you turn to the back, a sexy lace-up detail is then revealed. While Jania rocks the black option for the jumpsuit, it also comes in slew of other color options including chocolate, cream, beige, light Blue, purple, lime, orange, and red.

Jania paired the jumpsuit with a chic black and white handbag and bracelets.

What say you? Shop the jumpsuit here during Fashion Nova’s sale for just $40.99.