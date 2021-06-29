Megan Thee Stallion Accepts Award for ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist’ at the 2021 BET Awards in Custom Roberto Cavalli White Cutout Feather-Trim Dress

Megan Thee Stallion is proving that she is force to be reckoned with as she walked away with four awards at the 2021 BET Awards. While accepting her award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, she took the stage to deliver an humble, heartfelt speech in an all-white designer look.

Megan Thee Stallion wore a custom dress by Roberto Cavalli. Under the direction of Fausto Puglisi, the custom evening dress appears in a flowing white silk satin and crepe de chine. Not to mention, the dress’s intricate details were too chic to miss as it featured a cutout component and a white feather trim on the thigh slit. Embroidered crystals made from encrusted fang and leopard head graced the bustier and straps.

Styled by Zerina Akers, the look was complete with heeled sandals, a drop necklace and rings topped off with icy blonde bone-straight hair.

Thoughts?

Photos: Getty